This list isn't exactly much of a shocker -- if anything, it proves to us what we've already known for a minute. There are a few people that seriously run the music industry. Each artist has a chance of blowing up beyond their scope and this select bunch has done that and more. When you think of the most dominant forces in the business, there should be a long list of names that comes to your mind. There are people like Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, and more. Whenever they decide to drop, the world stops and listens. Then, there are those who quietly rack up their streaming numbers, like The Weeknd. According to Chart Data, a reliable source when it comes to industry figures and sales numbers, Spotify has revealed their top-streamed musical acts of all-time and the finished product isn't much of a surprise.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Leading the pack is Drake, who recently earned his first-ever diamond plaque for "God's Plan." He will likely remain at the top for a very long time to come. Right behind him are Ed Sheeran and Eminem. The latter of those two is currently involved in a massive lawsuit against the streaming giant with his publisher noting that they don't own the rights to have Em's tracks on the platform. Rounding out the Top Five are Ariana Grande and Post Malone, who are also obvious additions to this chart.

Things get more interesting near the bottom of the first ten selections with The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, and more staking their claim. Which artist surprised you the most and do you think we'll be welcoming new names onto this list soon?