A picture with Drake can cause someone to become the most talked-about person on social media, and that's what occurred on Tuesday (May 25) evening. Drizzy has been busy since he received his Billboard Music Award for Artist of the Decade as it's been reported that not only did he host a star-studded afterparty but he also made his way to Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila launch event. The Certified Lover Boy rapper is living up to his forthcoming project's name according to the rumors running the streets, but after a photo surfaced of him posing alongside a woman, his fans took to social media to degrade the lady in question.

TheShadeRoom reports that the woman is said to be his stylist, Luisa Duran. Before confirmations were made, the picture of the two quickly went viral and Duran found herself facing insults by the thousands from strangers around the world.

In the image, Drake stands behind her as she snaps the quick selfie and people have been drawing comparisons to women that he's been romantically tied to. The reactions to Drake and Duran continue to pour in, so check out a few below.