Saturday, Joe Budden kicked off the latest version of his annual pool party function, calling on the talents of Lucky Daye and Austin Millz among others to headline his gathering.

During the event, Budden hopped on Instagram Live to give those who didn't attend a look at what was popping off at his pool party. Shortly, Drake would stroll into the comments for a good old-fashioned troll. His first order of business was to call on the Joe Budden Podcast co-host Rory with whom, Joe explains, the Canadian superstar has a fickle relationship.

Soon, Drake would take things up a notch, asking that Joe play one of his own diss tracks at the party to see "if they ring off." To that request, Joe responds, "That's not nice, Drake."

Soon enough, Drake asks Budden to play Pusha T's "Story Of Adidon" track to, again, see if it"rings off."

"I promise the only person that’s gonna know the words is Rob Markman,” Drake quipped, referring to Genius' Head of Artist Relations.

Markman would later respond by tweeting out some lines from "Adidon."

"Of course the Genius knows the lyrics," he supplemented.

Just before Budden ends the session, Drake makes one last request, asking that Budden's "Pump It Up" be cut on

"Don’t play. I’ll turn that shit on," Budden retorts. "‘Pump It Up’ birthed you ni--as."