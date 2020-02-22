Drake took a playful dig at Quavo and Justin Bieber while providing commentary during the Toronto Raptors game this weekend, after the three stars battled it out on the court in New York recently. The certified Raptors superfan and global ambassador took his usual courtside spot at the Toronto Raptors vs. Phoenix Suns game on Friday night to cheer on his favourite team.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

He was even given the opportunity to go on air and offer up some commentary during the game. Though he spent a good portion of the game giving the Raptors encouragement while occasionally taking digs at some of the players, he took a brief moment to rip on Quavo and Justin Bieber. The "Intentions"-collaborators recently went head to head with Drake in a star-studded pick-up game, as Quavo was training for the NBA All Star Celebrity Game last weekend. Drizzy decided to stir up some drama, though all in good fun, of course.

"We don't wanna talk about scrubs on the air though, you know what I mean?" he said, in reference to his recent opponents. "Quavo and Bieber. How dare you?" In the same clip, Drake could later be seen doing a little salsa dance in celebration of the Raptors scoring. The Raptors went on to win 118-101, proving that maybe Drake should be part of the broadcast more often.