Drake is feeling confident after the No. 1 debut of his seventh studio album, Honestly, Nevermind – so confident, in fact, that he made a seriously hefty bet on tonight's UFC 276 fight.

On Friday evening, Drizzy revealed via his Instagram feed that he's counting on Israel Adesanya to win tonight's battle against Jared Cannonier. The Canadian rapper shared a screen recording of a recent FaceTime call he had with the athlete, during which he put some pressure on the 32-year-old by casually mentioning the "light million" he's wagered on his friend.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The father of one also made note of the "deep deep respect" he has for Adesanya before requesting the coveted role of walking the fighter out ahead of his upcoming match on Saturday night, which he happily obliged.

"One of the most inspiring guys to me..." Drake captioned the footage of the special moment. "The Death Note author himself, and my partner with @stake @stylebender BIG FIGHT TMRW... got a million on it [shrug emoji]."

Dropping a million dollars on a sports event is not out of the ordinary for Champagne Papi. If you remember back to this year's Super Bowl, you might recall talk of the Toronto native betting seven figures on the Los Angeles Rams winning (an obvious success), and he even put $200,000 on the Golden State Warriors winning the Western Conference Final – another success.

Other fights on the card tonight are between middleweights Sean Strickland and Alex Pereira, as well as featherweights Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway. Will you be tuning in? Sound off in the comments below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

