Drake is arguably the biggest artist in the world which means whatever he does, it ends up going viral. Over the past week, Drake has been teasing us with his TikTok-inspired single, "Toosie Slide." Well, today, the song finally dropped and he also blessed fans with a video in which he shows everyone how to do the dance. There are numerous references throughout the video, including one to Kobe Bryant who passed away back in January in a helicopter incident.

As you can see in the screengrab below, Drake laid out two Kobe Bryant jerseys on the table he was dancing next to. One jersey had Kobe's #8 while the other had his #24. Drake has proven himself to be a fan of the NBA legend and even put his two numbers in his basketball gym at home.

It remains to be seen what other kinds of references Drake will make to Kobe in the future as he continues to pay tribute in various different unique ways. If Drake releases an album in the near future, we will be sure to hear some Bryant references in the lyrics.

As for Drake's new video, it is already becoming a social media sensation and we can be sure to see an abundance of TikTok challenges in the future.