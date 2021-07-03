If you missed it yesterday, American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson, the gold-medal hopeful in the 100-meter race at the Tokyo Olympics, was suspended by the United States Anti-Doping Association for testing positive for marijuana at the Olympic trials in June. While she took to Good Morning America to apologize for her actions Friday morning, many of her pro athlete peers decided to come to her defense following the news.

Everyone from Patrick Mahomes and Dwayne Wade to Odell Beckham Jr and Drake had voiced their opinion on the suspension, all of which aligning with complaining on how bullshit it is. Mahomes said “just let her run,” while Dwayne Wade added: “in a world where people are literally making millions upon millions growing and selling it! Y’all ever heard of a fine?”

Arguably the biggest marijuana advocate in all of Hollywood is Snoop Dogg, who also couldn't believe the decision. “Are you serious? Marijuana? It’s not an enhancement for her abilities,” he said on IG.

Drake also responded to the decision in the early hours of Saturday morning, taking to his IG story to say “she woulda ATE” if they let her run.

Check out more reactions from around the sports world (below), including that from Damian Lillard, Joe Thomas, Isaiah Thomas, and more.