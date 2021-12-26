Drake was seen dishing out stacks of cash from his car to strangers in Toronto on Christmas. The moment was caught in a video circulating on social media, from Saturday night.

"@ChampagnePapi giving away racks for Christmas. Life's fucking unreal man," one lucky fan captioned a video of himself receiving money from Drake. "Legend of the city."



Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Earlier in the day, Drake spent the holiday with his son Adonis. The Certified Lover Boy rapper shared an adorable video of himself playfully wrestling with Adonis on Instagram.

Back in May 2020, Drake discussed making his relationship with his son more public on Apple Music's Young Money Radio with Lil Wayne.

"It was great for me,' he said at the time. "It was great to just share that with the world. I just woke up one morning and I was like, you know what? This is just something that I want to do."

He added: "I want to be able to go places with my son and share memories with my son. I don't want to feel like just because of a life choice I made to be a celebrity that I got to make everybody live under this blanket."

Check out Drake sharing the spirit of giving on Christmas below.



