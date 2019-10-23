A one-upper to the core, Drake's ever-growing fortune has allowed him to indulge in his most outlandishly Scrooge-McDuckian fantasies. Be it private jets, private basketball courts, or a luxury sports car collection to rival that of Jerry Seinfeld, Drizzy is nothing if not a big spender. Naturally, when the reigning Toronto Raptors gifted him a championship ring, Drizzy opted for the Noah's Ark special. The two for one. So much so that small children may find themselves blinded beyond repair if standing in his immediate vicinity.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In truth, the flex might be a worthwhile investment for the 6ix God. Now, his reigning tenure as the "Lord Of The Rings" can go unchallenged. Even his comment section appears buzzing with praise, from JPrince to Murda Beatz to that loveable scamp Rich The Kid. Drake himself can't help but go full IG with the caption, writing "turnt this to a organization." According to TMZ, the custom ring features more than 30 carats of diamonds, vastly surpassing the value of any existing NBA championship ring.

One thing is for sure. The man's symmetry game is unparalleled.