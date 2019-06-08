Raptors took home a massive win last night against the Warriors as they lead the series 3-1. Unfortunately, that came at a cost which was Fred VanVleet. Although he's been killing it on the court during the Finals, he got roughed up a bit last night. Shaun Livingston accidentally elbowed VanVleet in the face which caused the Raps player to sit out the rest of the game. He got a massive cut on his face and apparently, lost a part of his tooth as well.

VanVleet was later asked about the cut in the post-game interview. Since cuts and bruises are essentially a promise in the game of hockey, VanVleet was asked whether he'd ever play the sport in Illinois. "No, I don’t," he said. "And if that’s what being Canadian is, I’m not sure I want it. I don’t play hockey. I got a lot of respect for those guys and what they do. But losing a tooth is not fun. So obviously the stitches I can deal with. I was more upset that I could have the remnants of my teeth rolling around in my mouth as I was laying there on the ground."

VanVleet's twin, Drizzy Drake, took to Instagram shortly after, offering the injured player access to one of the biggest benefits in Canada: universal health care.

"Damn twin," he wrote. "You can use my free health care."

Warriors are in Toronto on Monday for Game 5 of the NBA finals.