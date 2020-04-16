Drake is offering you the chance to live like him for one night, complete with a ride on his private plane, a care package from OVO and Nike, tickets to one of his upcoming shows, and a private party at Los Angeles hotspot Delilah.

It's all for the All-In Challenge that countless celebrities have been joining, including Justin Bieber and Leonardo DiCaprio, which is being promoted by Michael Rubin to raise funds for COVID-19 relief.

A lot of people desperately need some hope in their lives right now, and a one-of-a-kind fan experience with Drake, one of the most popular recording artists on the globe, is just what some need to get through this pandemic.

Earning a nomination from Tom Brady, Drake joked that he would be giving away all of the legendary quarterback's assets, including his home and his cars, as part of the challenge. Then, he got down to the actual specifics.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

"I'm gonna offer up everything I can for this challenge," said Drake, standing in his now infamous jersey hallway.

"Whoever wins, you'll get the chance to fly on Air Drake," he revealed in the video. "I'll have the OVO and Nike care packages waiting for you on the plane. Fly you to LA. You'll get to party with us at one of our private parties at Delilah. We'll have a great time, put you up in a great hotel with whoever you choose to bring for the weekend. And it doesn't end there because we'll link back up in the city that you're from and I'll give you the best tickets possible to the show whenever we can tour again."

This is a pretty impressive experience being offered by Drake. We're sure there are some of you that would love the chance to connect with the Champagne Papi.

Watch his video below.