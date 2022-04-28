A few months ago, French Montana came through with his album They Got Amnesia. The project was meant to be a reminder that he is responsible for a ton of hits. At the time, there was discourse surrounding French's standing in the game, and he wanted to make sure that fans understand that he's still got it, even if some of the haters on Twitter beg to differ.

Even six months after the release of this project, French is still delivering music videos for fans to enjoy. For instance, the artist came through on Wednesday with a visual for the song "Mopstick" which features none other than Kodak Black.

Following the release of this video, French took to Instagram where he alerted his fans to the recent drop. As it turns out, Montana got some big praise from the likes of Drake who decided to drop a comment on the post. As you can see in the screenshot down below, the Canadian superstar wrote "Nah wtf this is ITTTTTTT." Clearly, Drake was impressed with what he saw, which we're sure French and Kodak are appreciative of.





Image via Instagram

It remains to be seen when French's next big release will be, however, there is no doubt that Drake will be paying attention. Perhaps a collaboration could be in the works.