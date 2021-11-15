When Drake's Toronto estate, dubbed "The Embassy" was first revealed to the public via Architectural Digest, everybody had their own opinion about The Six God's interior decorating skills.

Some people were awed by the full-size basketball court, complete with multiple tributes to the late Kobe Bryant. Others trolled the Certified Lover Boy rapper for having KAWS toys in his 30s. But one thing everyone could agree on, was that this gaudy, new mansion was perfect for Drizzy Drake.

Now, nearly two years after the Architectural Digest story and our introduction to The Embassy via the "Toosie Slide" music video, fans can take a virtual tour of the residence, and will be presented with opportunities to purchase Drake-related products at nearly every turn.

Drakerelated.com, the website on which fans begin their virtual tour, lives up to its name.

According to blogTO, the site "is a one-stop shop for everything Drake-related, housing a wide range of tunes and apparel, packaged as a tour of the multi-platinum recording artist's 50,000 square foot mega-home."

Cole Burston/Getty Images

Beginning out front of The Embassy with a couple of Mercedes Benz G-Wagons and a Rolls Royce, fans can toggle through Drake's bedroom, his lounge, and his studio. Links to his basketball court and garage are reportedly in the works, but currently, each of the available rooms feature a handful of Drake-related products available for purchase.

From his OVO clothing line, to his NOCTA collaboration with Nike, to his Better World fragrance candle line, Drakerelated.com is really a hub for everything pertaining to the man himself. It seems clear that the plan is to expand the site, and include full histories of each Drake record and links to each of The Embassy's many areas, but for the time being, go check out Drakerelated.com and let us know what you think in the comments.