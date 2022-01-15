As he does with every album he releases, Drake dominates charts and streams. Most recently, his September Certified Lover Boy album was the most played rap project of the year, and the numbers clearly indicate that.

On Jan. 13, Chart Data announced that Drake was officially named the most streamed artist last year in the US, with a whopping amount of on-demand streams: "@Drake was the #1 most streamed artist of 2021 in the US, with 8.6 billion on-demand streams. 1 out of every 131 streams was a Drake song."

Prior to this, Drake last over a month at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with Certified Lover Boy, as he debuted with 613,000 sold copies in its first week. Even after his peers like Young Thug and NBA YoungBoy briefly knocked him down to the No. 2 spot, he returned to the top due to the constant streaming of CLB's songs throughout the year.

When CLB debuted, nine out of the top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart were songs off the album, shattering the previous record. At this point, Drake has become synonymous with streaming success, and Certified Lover Boy exemplified that perfectly.

Just last week, the album achieved RIAA double Platinum status, as the first 2021 rap album to earn that honor. It first went Platinum in the same month it was released in September 2021, signifying the insane amount of times t had been streamed.

So, next time Drake decides to put out an album, expect eye-popping streaming results similar to CLB's.