One of India's most prominent rappers passed away this week after being gunned down in the Mansa district. Per Rolling Stone, 28-year-old Sidhu Moose Wala was shot and killed in his hometown of Punjab. Videos and photos surfaced on Sunday of the crime scene as he sat in an SUV while people around him attempted to resuscitate him. VK Bhawra, Punjab's chief of police, said that Moose Wala's car was hit with at least 30 rounds of ammunition. Bhawra also stated that he believes Moose Wala died as a result of a gang rivalry.



Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty Images

Moose Wala was born in India but later moved to Brampton, ON, a suburb near Toronto, after graduating from an electrical engineering program at university. Many of artists from Toronto paid tribute to Moose Wala on Sunday night including Drake. Toronto's hometown hero shared a photo of the slain rapper and his mother with the caption reading, "RIP MOOSE."

Along with a budding career in music, Sidhu Moose Wala also became a leader of Congress in 2021. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for Moose Wala's death as vengeance for Vikramjit Singh Middukhera and Gurlal Brar in a Facebook post. However, Punjab Congress declared his death a political murder. Punjab police withdrew the security of 424 politicians, including Sidhu Moose Wala, just a day before his murder.

We'll continue to keep you updated on any more information regarding Sidhu Moose Wala's death.