Drake linked up with Haim in a photo shared on both artists' Instagram pages, early Wednesday. Haim had performed in Toronto on Tuesday night at Echo Beach.

"Just met the Beatles," Drake wrote in the caption of his photo, while the Haim sisters captioned the same photo in a post of their own, "We’re the Beatles."



Haim is currently traveling across the world for their 2022 tour. Upcoming stops include Boston, Chicago, Vancouver, and more before heading overseas to the U.K. and Europe, as well as New Zealand and elsewhere.

The band released their third album, Women in Music Pt. III, back in June 2020. The project was nominated for Album of the Year at the 63rd Grammy Awards. "The Steps" also earned them a nomination for Best Rock Performance.

In addition to releasing Women in Music Pt. III, the three sisters also recently appeared in Paul Thomas Anderson's latest film, Licorice Pizza. Alana Haim took on a lead role in the movie, starring opposite Philip Seymour Hoffman's son, Cooper Hoffman. It was the feature film debut of both actors.

While not on tour, Drake recently traveled to Montreal to perform at the Festival Metro Metro.

