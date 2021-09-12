Drake, Meek Mill & WizKid Lead Latest OVO Sound Radio Mix

OVO's Sound 42 on Sirius XM held a very special episode of Fri Yiy Show on the night that CLB dropped but Oliver El-Khatib returned to his DJing duties for another excellent episode of OVO Sound Radio this week. Including a guest mix from GoHomeRoger, season 3 episode 11 highlights new music from Drake, WizKid, Meek Mill, Anuel AA, Drakeo The Ruler, 42 Dugg, and more.

Check the mix and tracklist below for OVO Sound Radio Season 3 Episode 11.

Anuel AA - 23 Preguntas

Mc Poze do Rodo & Neo Beats - Vida Louca

Wizkid - Steady

Drake - Fountains (feat. tems)

Rim’K & Morad - Papel

Morad & Trobi - Como Estan?

Ashafar Feat. Morad - AMS-BCN

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits Feat. Tion Wayne & Central Cee (Fumez The Engineer Remix)

OhGeesy Feat. Central Cee - Startn Up

The Plug & M1llionz Feat. G Herbo - Father Figure

Meekz - Respect The Come Up

Drakeo The Ruler - Way Before The Fame

Offset Jim - Regular

OhGeesy - WHO ELSE (feat. BlueBucksClan)

Drakeo The Ruler - Stop Cappin (Feat. Shy Glizzy)

Freeze Corleone - R.I.P. Pop Smoke

Drakeo The Ruler & Central Cee - Untitled

M1llionz - Badnis

Headie One - 2 Chains

Drake - No Friends In The Industry

42 Dugg - Opp Pack (Feat. Nardo Wick)

Icewear Vezzo - Chamber Brothers

Icewear Vezzo (feat. Lil Baby) - Know the Difference

Smiley - Over The Top (feat. Drake)

Drake - Knife Talk (feat. 21 Savage & Project Pat)

Doodie Lo - Mr. Kankakee

Big 30 - Free Shiest Life (feat. Pooh Shiesty)

Meek Mill - Sharing Locations (feat. Lil Durk and Lil Baby)

Guapo - Mr. Put It On

Shy Glizzy & Glizzy Gang Feat. 3 Glizzy - Money On My Head

CEO Trayle - I Don't Hate You

WizDaWizard - Don Dadas (feat. EST Gee)

Mac J - Tryna Score

Drego - Pick The Plug Again

G Herbo - No Jail Time

Drakeo the Ruler - Wok And Red

BlueBucksClan - Don’t Judge Me

Tr3yway6k - Instagram Post (feat. Jap5)

Baby Smoove - Oowoo (Prod By Michigan Meech)

Joony - Favorite Type

Slimesito - Bad boy

Bizzy Banks - Driftin

Shawny Binladen, Big Baby & Lil Dude - Givin Out Figis

Shawny Binladen - Bricks On Bricks

Manny Laurenko - Space Boy (feat. Lucki)

10KDUNKIN - Deep Up N Dat Water

CEO Trayle - Stay Dangerous

Nutso Thugn - Redsox

Kay Flock - Is Ya Ready

Rx Papi - Kobe (feat. Rx Yano)

Peezy - Rio Flow

Rio Da Yung Og - Ghetto Free (feat. Peezy)

Babyface Ray - What The Business Is

BlueBucksClan - Mind Of A Maniac

Gunna & Taurus - 9 Times Outta 10