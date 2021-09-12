mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Drake, Meek Mill & WizKid Lead Latest OVO Sound Radio Mix

Aron A.
September 12, 2021 13:20
OVO Sound Radio Season 3 Episode 11
The latest episode of OVO Sound Radio includes music from Drake, Meek Mill, Anuel AA, WizKid, Drakeo The Ruler, and more.


OVO's Sound 42 on Sirius XM held a very special episode of Fri Yiy Show on the night that CLB dropped but Oliver El-Khatib returned to his DJing duties for another excellent episode of OVO Sound Radio this week. Including a guest mix from GoHomeRoger, season 3 episode 11 highlights new music from Drake, WizKid, Meek Mill, Anuel AA, Drakeo The Ruler, 42 Dugg, and more.

Check the mix and tracklist below for OVO Sound Radio Season 3 Episode 11. 

Anuel AA - 23 Preguntas
Mc Poze do Rodo & Neo Beats - Vida Louca
Wizkid - Steady
Drake - Fountains (feat. tems)
Rim’K & Morad - Papel
Morad & Trobi - Como Estan?
Ashafar Feat. Morad - AMS-BCN
Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits Feat. Tion Wayne & Central Cee (Fumez The Engineer Remix)
OhGeesy Feat. Central Cee - Startn Up
The Plug & M1llionz Feat. G Herbo - Father Figure
Meekz - Respect The Come Up
Drakeo The Ruler - Way Before The Fame
Offset Jim - Regular
OhGeesy - WHO ELSE (feat. BlueBucksClan)
Drakeo The Ruler - Stop Cappin (Feat. Shy Glizzy)
Freeze Corleone - R.I.P. Pop Smoke
Drakeo The Ruler & Central Cee - Untitled
M1llionz - Badnis
Headie One - 2 Chains
Drake - No Friends In The Industry
42 Dugg - Opp Pack (Feat. Nardo Wick)
Icewear Vezzo - Chamber Brothers
Icewear Vezzo (feat. Lil Baby) - Know the Difference
Smiley - Over The Top (feat. Drake)
Drake - Knife Talk (feat. 21 Savage & Project Pat)
Doodie Lo - Mr. Kankakee
Big 30 - Free Shiest Life (feat. Pooh Shiesty)
Meek Mill - Sharing Locations (feat. Lil Durk and Lil Baby)
Guapo - Mr. Put It On
Shy Glizzy & Glizzy Gang Feat. 3 Glizzy - Money On My Head

CEO Trayle - I Don't Hate You
WizDaWizard - Don Dadas (feat. EST Gee)
Mac J - Tryna Score
Drego - Pick The Plug Again
G Herbo - No Jail Time
Drakeo the Ruler - Wok And Red
BlueBucksClan - Don’t Judge Me
Tr3yway6k - Instagram Post (feat. Jap5)
Baby Smoove - Oowoo (Prod By Michigan Meech)
Joony - Favorite Type
Slimesito - Bad boy
Bizzy Banks - Driftin
Shawny Binladen, Big Baby & Lil Dude - Givin Out Figis
Shawny Binladen - Bricks On Bricks
Manny Laurenko - Space Boy (feat. Lucki)
10KDUNKIN - Deep Up N Dat Water
CEO Trayle - Stay Dangerous
Nutso Thugn - Redsox
Kay Flock - Is Ya Ready
Rx Papi - Kobe (feat. Rx Yano)
Peezy - Rio Flow
Rio Da Yung Og - Ghetto Free (feat. Peezy)
Babyface Ray - What The Business Is
BlueBucksClan - Mind Of A Maniac
Gunna & Taurus - 9 Times Outta 10

