Drake is one of the most recognizable people in the world. His music has taken him across the globe, making him one of the most popular artists of all time. It feels like, wherever the Toronto native goes, he will be recognized by everybody that crosses his path.

On Wednesday night though, he may have found the last two people on this planet who are unfamiliar with him. Sitting courtside at the Houston Rockets/Oklahoma City Thunder game, Drake was spotted next to an older couple and when he was shown on the big screen, they seemingly asked him if he was anybody special.



Cole Burston/Getty Images

The man beside Drake seemingly noticed that the rapper was being introduced to fans at the arena when he turned and said something, which got a laugh out of Drizzy. Amused by whatever the man told him, Drake instructed the camera to focus on his new friends, and he even cemented their bond by posting them on his Instagram page.

"My new parents," wrote the rapper, sharing a picture with them.

While it's perceived that the couple didn't know Drake because of how the interaction went down, it's possible that they were simply playing it cool with the artist.

Check out the video below.