Drake hasn't provided many updates on the status of his upcoming studio album Certified Lover Boy, but he's been providing his fans with a lot of content on social media. These days, we're lucky to hear from the artist every other day as he seemingly ramps up his presence in advance of the album's release. This morning, he was busy on Instagram, sharing a video of his three-year-son Adonis reacting to LeBron James highlights on YouTube. He also noticed a video from Moneybagg Yo that went viral on the blogs of the rapper reacting to his government name being broadcast by Music Choice.

The service was playing his hit record "Time Today" from his new #1 album A Gangsta's Pain but the Memphis rapper wasn't concerned about the promotion of his song. Instead, he was more worried about the possible implications of Music Choice giving away his government name as a fun fact.

"Did you know? Moneybagg Yo's real name is Demario Dewayne White Jr.," wrote Music Choice on the side of the screen to curious fans. "Police as hell... what the f*ck wrong with y'all, Music Choice? Appreciate the love but damn! Talking about, did y'all know his real name?"

Appearing in the comments, Drake decided to make fun of Moneybagg Yo for his government name, writing, "DD White mayne," next to four laughing emojis.



