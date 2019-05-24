All of Canada is rejoicing right now as the Toronto Raptors are one win away from the NBA Finals for the first time in their franchise's history. Last night, the Raps defeated the Milwaukee Bucks, 105-99, in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals to take a 3-2 lead in the series. Kawhi Leonard scored 35 points to lead the team to another impressive victory that saw Giannis Antetokounmpo go eerily silent down the stretch. While the Raptors won, the Bucks fans were trying to do their best Drake impressions with some trolling of their own.

For instance, Mallory Edens, the daughter of Bucks owner Wes Edens, sat courtside next to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers while wearing a Pusha T shirt. Of course, Pusha T and Drake were embroiled in a pretty nasty beef last year, so the shirt served as a way to get back at the Canadian rapper for his courtside antics.

Drake was a big fan of Edens' gesture as he took to his Instagram story to say "All is fair in war and war and trust me I'll still get you tickets to ovo fest." He also took it a step further by making Edens his profile picture on Instagram, which has to be one of the pettiest things you can do.

The Raptors will head back to Toronto for Game 6 on Saturday so we can only imagine what Drake will do if the team wins. Maybe he'll storm the court like a crazed college kid after his team finishes off an epic upset.