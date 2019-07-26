Drake Loses Dance Battle To Chris Brown In "No Guidance" Video

Drake needs some guidance when it comes to dancing.

Drake's city of Toronto may have won this year's NBA championship but that doesn't mean he's set to win every other battle that comes his way. Drake and Chris Brown's Indigo collaboration "No Guidance" was a hit from the second it dropped and today they've come through to drop off the official music video for the tune.

In just under 10-minutes, we see an array of gorgeous women all attending a party with the likes of both acts. Things get competitive when Chris and Drake challenge each other to a dance battle and by no surprise, Chris kills it with his usual fire dance moves. When it comes to Drake's turn, he pulls out some dad moves that aren't favoured by the crowd who eventually disappear. By the end, Drake admits that Chris is "the real deal" and they shake hands in mercy.

Watch the full video and let us know what you really think of Drake's attempts to beat Chris in a dance battle.