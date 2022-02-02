Drake's love for the Raptors has been well-documented. He became the team's Global Ambassador and is frequently spotted courtside. However, even as COVID-19 mandates have prevented fans from attending games in Toronto, Drizzy's still popped up on a few occasions. Last night, he practically had the entire Scotiabank Arena to himself where he and Future The Prince sat alongside Raps president Masai Ujiri.



Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Drake became a trending topic in the past few days for no other reason than the possibility of Take Care 2 dropping in the wake of Rihanna's pregnancy announcement. During his appearance at the game, the camera panned in his direction as he was scrolling on his phone, seemingly distraught by whatever he just received or came across.

It became another excellent opportunity for the internet to transform him into a meme. Fans quickly speculated that he had discovered the photos from Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's pregnancy reveal. One fan even photoshopped the images to the video with "Marvin's Room" playing in the background. Others noted that Drake's grown out his hair similar to his hairstyle during the Take Care era.

It could be very possible that a new album is on the way. Last month, Drizzy shared new photos revealing that he was locked in the studio working on a new body of work. When we'll receive it is unclear but perhaps, he will end up addressing his true feelings about Rihanna's pregnancy.

