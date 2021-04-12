It seems that we're nearing the release of Drake's highly-anticipated Certified Lover Boy. Summer is close and the rapper has already pushed it back at least twice. Thankfully, he dropped off a little three-pack to hold us over with Scary Hours II. Over the weekend, the Canadian rapper was spotted out in Los Angeles where he was partying with celebrity friends like Chris Brown and Kylie Jenner.



John Phillips/Getty Images

It seems somewhere during the festivities, the Canadian rapper tapped in with the host of Drink Champs. N.O.R.E. took to Instagram where he shared a photo of himself and Drizzy at Delilah's in Los Angeles where he confirmed that a possible episode of the podcast with the "Laugh Now Cry Later" artist could arrive ahead of CLB. "U see my face and u know why I'm here," he captioned the post before joking about their similar love for champagne. "OVO DRINK CHAMPS LOADING #CertifiedLoverBoy LOADING."

The link-up occurred following the tragic passing of DMX on Friday. X, who previously expressed his disapproval towards Drake, ultimately cleared the sample for "What These Bitches Want" for "U With Me?" off of Views. X later revealed that he has no problems with Drake but it was N.O.R.E. who played a significant role in the two artists making amends. N.O.R.E. previously breezed through the story in a 2018 interview. However, it looks like they'll be going into the subject in detail on the podcast.



Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

"A lot of people don’t know but I squashed the beef between dmx and drake thru my boy 40 but we Will save that for drinkchamps," he captioned the post. "Gotta big up Ovo 40!!! Armand and fancy."

Perhaps, 40 will also show face for the upcoming interview. Needless to say, Certified Lover Boy is officially on the way. Check out N.O.R.E.'s post below.