Air Drake is gearing up for takeoff as Drake has lent his approximately $200 million private Boeing 767 to the Sacramento Kings as they travel as a team to India for preseason exhibition matches. The Athletic reports that the loaner comes off the strength of Kings owner Vivek Ranadive's relationship with Drizzy.

Ranadive was able to reach a deal both parties could agree on to send the entire roster and some coaching staff on the luxurious 20-hour flight as they prep to face the Pacers on Friday and Saturday.

"Yesterday, out of consideration for the comfort of the players given the travel time required to make this historic trip to India, the Kings finalized an additional aircraft for the players and several members of the coaching staff,” the Kings organization told NBC Sports California.

Departing Monday evening, the squad will make a brief stop in London for fuel before resuming the trip that is set to conclude with arrival on Wednesday.

“I might have to write a new album in that 18-hour flight, it’s going to be a long one,” Marvin Bagley said. “I’m definitely going to have my pen and pad ready.”.

One snag may prove to be an inconvenience even with the luxe of such accommodation as the plane has no Wi-Fi in tow. Buddy Hield, however, cites it as a great opportunity for teammates to bond ahead of their matches in the coming weekend.