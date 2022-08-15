Drake has been a huge advocate for the Canadian Elite Basketball League. In fact, he even helped recruit the league's biggest star: J. Cole. Sure, Cole wasn't exactly the best player on the floor during his time in the league, but he certainly brought some eyeballs to his organization, the Scarborough Shooting Stars.

In fact, the Shooting Stars played for a title last night against the Hamilton Honey Badgers. In the end, the Honey Badgers won on a last-second free throw, which came after a questionable foul call. Drake was watching the game at home and was clearly livid about the call as he took to his IG story with a mini rant about the matter.

Image via Instagram

Image via Instagram

"That's the worst championship foul call I have ever seen in my life," Drake wrote. "Hamilton was washed and SSS was about to win that chip. @scarboroughshootingstars real 2022 CHAMPS. Hamilton Honey Buns got saved by the refs VITAL you are not him."

As we reported earlier today, Cole himself was at the championship game in Ottawa where he could be seen sitting courtside and supporting his teammates.





While Drake and Cole might not be happy, their involvement has been huge for the growth of the league and we're sure they will both stay involved for the foreseeable future.