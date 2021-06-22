Those wild weekends aren't as plentiful when Daddy Duties call. Drake may be a "Certified Lover Boy," but his first priority above all else in the world is his son, Adonis Graham. The three-year-old made his official television debut alongside his famous father at the Billboard Music Awards, and as Drake has grown more comfortable with sharing Adonis's milestones with the world, fans are getting an intimate look at what Dad Life is like for Champagne Papi.

On Monday (June 21), Drake returned to Instagram with a photo dump of the weekend's festivities that included a ballpen, face painting, and toddler friends running about.



Kevin Mazur / Contributor / Getty Images

"Pool parties at the YOLO sure do look different these days," the rapper wrote in the caption along with a laughing emoji. The photos showed that the ballpen was fitted with kiddie basketball hoops and there looked to be a trampoline, a soccer net, and someone on deck making balloon animals. Drizzy was fitted in his Roc-A-Fella "S. Carter" jersey while the kids got their faces painted to like animals.

It looked as if they all had a great time at the mini-carnival experience, so swipe below to check out the fun times with the Grahams.