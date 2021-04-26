Drake has been on the move this past weekend, having absolutely stacked his itinerary with notable link-ups. Between checking out a Coi Leray concert and bestowing his esteemed co-sign upon the young "Big Prrrd" artist, as well as joining forces with Dreamville lyricist J.I.D, it's looking like the 6ix God has been campaigning ahead of his big Certified Lover Boy release.

In addition to the aforementioned, Drake also took a moment to hold it down for a veritable meeting of the bosses, connecting with some of the U.K's finest for a luxurious dinner. "You know that’s the hideaway," captions Drizzy, citing his "Slide" lyric "Find me somewhere out in London, you know that's the hideaway." And while he did tag the photo in Beverly Hills, London is certainly present and accounted for, represented by Giggs, Dave Santan, Not3s, and actor Damson Idris.

Drake & Giggs at the 2017 Reading Festival. C Brandon/Redferns/Getty Images

That's not to imply that there will be a heavy U.K. presence on Drake's upcoming Certified Lover Boy, but it certainly indicates that he has remained on solid terms with his friends and collaborators overseas. Fans surely remember several of Giggs' standout performances on More Life, a project that drew heavy inspiration from the British rap scene. He also previously connected with Dave Santan on "Wanna Know," a track that played a major role in bringing North American eyes to the talented young lyricist's work.

Check out the picture of Drizzy, Giggs, Santan, Not3s, and Idris connecting over dinner and wine below, courtesy of The Boy's Instagram page. Would you like to see a few familiar U.K. faces pop up on Certified Lover Boy?