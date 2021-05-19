When it comes to putting together a little shindig for some of his favorite famous friends, Drake knows how to throw a party. The jet-setting hitmaker has continuously stormed the charts—or just remained there indefinitely—and with the increasing Certified Lover Boy anticipation comes more social media takes from the OVO mogul.

On Tuesday (May 18), Drizzy made a return to Instagram by sharing several photos that showed him enjoying some leisure activities along with a handful of recognizable faces including LeBron James, Michael B. Jordan, Snowfall's Damson Idris, and many more.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

On one post, Drake penned, "Congrats to my brothers nothing like some Lobos to start your Monday off right." In another, he added, "Having our way." Fans have speculated that all of the rubbings of elbows has to do with CLB while others suspect that Drizzy has yet another television or film deal on deck and he's just ironing out the kinks.

Over the weekend, Drake lent his talents to Nicki Minaj's "Seeing Green," a track that found the two rappers reuniting with Lil Wayne on wax once again. The trio's latest collaboration took over streaming services as it was just one of a handful of new additions to Minaj's recently released 2009 mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty.

Check out Drake doing big things with a few trendsetters below.