When the full production credits for Drake's seventh studio album, Honestly, Nevermind, were shared upon its release, many fans were delighted to see that Black Coffee served as one of the record's executive producers.

As previously reported, the Grammy-winning South African DJ and producer previously worked with Drake back in 2017 for the More Life standout track "Get It Together," and most recently, Black Coffee contributed to the production for three Honestly, Nevermind songs, including "Texts Go Green," "Currents," and "Overdrive." Roughly one month after the album's release, Black Coffee showed some major love to his Canadian collaborator during his recent DJ set in Ibiza, and it turns out that Drizzy was actually in attendance and able to take it all in.



Anna Webber/Getty Images

According to HipHopDX, Drake pulled up to Black Coffee's set at the Hï Ibiza nightclub on Saturday (July 16) night, and after watching from the crowd for a bit, the OVO head honcho hit the stage to celebrate the moment alongside the Subconsciously artist.

At first, the crowd was barely moving at all due to the sheer shock of seeing Drake in the building, but after the "Jimmy Cooks" rapper moved to the stage, the vibe appeared to return to normal as the crowd started dancing along as Black Coffee played "Massive."

See some of the footage from Black Coffee's performance below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HotNewHipHop® (@hotnewhiphop)

Has Honestly, Nevermind started to grow on you yet? Let us know in the comments if you're feeling Drizzy's latest work or looking forward to the forthcoming Scary Hours 3.

[via]