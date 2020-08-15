The summer's almost over, though it barely felt like it began in the first place. The one good thing that came out of quarantine is that all of our faves were locked into the studio for months on end cooking up new music. That being said, 2020 might be trash but there's been an influx of great music that has arrived throughout the summer months.

As we do each week, we're back with a new update of our Fire Emoji playlist on Spotify. Leading the way is none other than Drake who just dropped off his new single, "Laugh Now Cry Later" ft. Lil Durk. The rapper shared the single on Friday morning along with the announcement of his forthcoming studio album, Certified Lover Boy. Though Drake's been steadily dropping new music throughout the year, "Laugh Now Cry Later" is one of the most promising cuts he's dropped in recent times. It seems highly unlikely that this one won't propel directly to the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

We also got some new heat from NBA Youngboy who continues his hot streak in 2020 with the single, "Kacey Talk." Plus, a highlight off of Young Dolph's latest project, Rich $lave with "Hold Up Hold Up Hold Up."

Other additions to the playlist include the latest from Internet Money, Jack Harlow, as well as Lil Keed.

