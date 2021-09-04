mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Drake, Lil Durk, & Giveon Vibe Out On "In The Bible"

Karlton Jahmal
September 04, 2021 09:22
In The Bible
Drake Feat. Giveon & Lil Durk

It was written.


Drake dropped off Certified Lover Boy this past week, after what felt like months of delays. The clever Canadian is known for twisting his flows and mixing up his cadences, and he takes command of these two skills on "In The Bible." The slow-tempo track is a smooth banger that also features Lil Durk and Giveon. 

Drizzy uses a delayed flow for the hook that makes it sound like he's lagging behind the beat on purpose. The lazy flow sounds perfect, but Lil Durk comes with an equal amount of creativity. No matter though, Giveon's crooning really steals the show at the end of the track as the drums drip out. "In The Bible" isn't get as much attention as some other bangers on CLB, but it deserves a spot in your playlist. 

Quotable Lyrics
Judge me how you judge me, take them bitches out to trial
Fucked a hundred niggas, how them niggas love you now?
You don't know love, you don't love me like my child
Lay your ass down, then that liquor get you fired up
Turn up every day, girl, it don't say that in the Bible

