Drake Likens Toronto Raptors To A College Sports Team In Epic Speech

Drake's antics while sitting courtside have been well documented throughout the playoffs this season. His behavior was heavily scrutinized after Game 4 which led to the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks owner to troll him last night during Game 5. Despite the mind games, the Bucks lost to the Raptors by a score of 105-99 and are now on the brink of elimination. The Raptors have never been to the NBA Finals before and have won more games in the playoff than they ever have. Of course, this has made Drake quite excited about what's on the horizon. That excitement was on full display last night after the game when Drake was interviewed in Toronto surrounded by his entourage.

The Canadian rapper went off on an epic rant about the Raptors and the history they're going to make once they make it to the Finals. Drake also compared the Raptors to a college sports team and how the city of Toronto has embraced their squad throughout the entire process. The Scorpion artist then guarantees that the Raptors will end up in the Finals where they would play against the Golden State Warriors. "I love Toronto," Drake added passionately.

All of Canada should calm down for a second, though, as the team still needs to win Game 6 if they want to advance. If not, they'll have to get it done in Game 7. With the Bucks talented roster hungry to comeback, this series surely isn't over yet.