Drake, Kanye West, Lil Wayne, & Eminem Delivered A Posse Cut For The Ages With "Forever"

Weeks before Kanye West would go into a self-imposed exile due to his MTV VMA antics, he appeared a star-studded track that was originally released as a rather obscure cut featuring Lil Wayne, a pre-Thank Me Later-era Drake, and Kidd Kidd. The 2015 XXL Freshman was ultimately dropped from the final version of the track, but he was replaced with a Relapse-era Eminem. Together, all four artists delivered a once-in-a-lifetime collaboration with "Forever," an undeniable posse cut for the ages.

Looking back at it, it's hard to believe that "Forever" was even able to come to fruition, but thanks to a 2009 documentary about LeBron James, it did. The rare Drake, Eminem, Lil Wayne, and Kanye West collab served as the second track of the More Than A Game official soundtrack, which also boasted plenty of incredible contributions from artists such as Jay-Z, Charlie Wilson, Mary J. Blige, T.I., Chris Brown, Soulja Boy, Tyrese, Tank, and Omarion.

So in honor of LeBron James' 37th birthday, revisit Drake, Lil Wayne, Eminem, and Kanye West's "Forever" below. More than 12 years after its release, who do you think had the best verse?

Quotable Lyrics

You dealin' with a few true villains

Who stand inside of a booth, truth-spillin'

And spit true feelings until our tooth fillings

Come flyin' up out of our mouths, now, rewind it

Payback, motherfucker

For the way that you doubted me, how's it taste?

-Eminem