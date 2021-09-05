Labor Day weekend couldn't have come at a better time. With two massive albums dropping within a week of each other, everyone needs a bit of down time to really take it all in. Kanye West's DONDA is 27-songs in length with a run-time of nearly two hours while Drake's Certified Lover Boy clocks in at nearly an hour and a half with 21 songs.

This week's R&B Season playlist includes updates from both of those albums. From Kanye, we got the heavily anticipated anthem, "Hurricane" ft Lil Baby and The Weeknd, who ended up hopping on the track (and making it infinitely better) shortly after the first listening party.

While Certified Lover Boy might lean more towards Drake's bars, the album title wouldn't ring true without a few R&B cuts. This week's R&B Season playlist includes the Ty Dolla $ign-assisted stand-out, "Get Along Better," as well as "Fucking Fans."

Along with both Drake and Kanye West, the latest R&B Season update also includes a few new cuts off of JMSN's new album, Heals Me, as well as Jenevieve's "Résumé."

Check out the latest R&B Season update below.