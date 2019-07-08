As Lil Waynerecently declared on Carter V highlight "Dedicate," his influence on the current rap game should not go undersold. Today, Drake took a moment to reflect on his mentor's legendary run, inviting his followers to sound off with their favorite Weezy tracks. While he fails to share his own selection, he does pledge his fealty by way of an immensely iced-out Young Money chain, a reminder that he will never forget his origin story. Naturally, the open question prompted many Weezy disciples to pay homage, including Young Money veteran Tyga, and the man of the month-thus-far, J. Cole.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Tyga opted to look to the Juelz Santana collaboration project Face Off for his pick, citing "Birds Flying High" as Weezy's finest hour. J. Cole quoted some of Wayne's bars, writing "momma gave me da swag I walk like da president," an allusion to Dedication highlight "Momma Taught Me." It's clear that Weezy's influence runs deep, hitting both hedonistic and intellectual types in equal measure. A rare breed of emcee, and one that most everyone would co-sign with pride.

In honor of Drizzy's question, let us carry on the tradition. What is your favorite Lil Wayne song? While there are many viable selections to pick, there's something about "Walk In" that speaks to a simpler time. Where do you stand?