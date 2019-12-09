In the last couple of years, we've mourned the loss of way too many rising hip-hop stars. Some of the industry's finest young prospects were taken away from us far too soon, leaving us solely with their existing discographies and the stories that their peers tell about them. This weekend, Juice WRLD passed away just days after turning twenty-one, much like he predicted on his tribute track "Legends." Scrolling through your social media pages, you will surely come across an abundance of posts about the late recording artist with many sending love and light to his family during this tragic time. Drake reflected on the Chicago rapper's passing, penning his own statement and wishing that the young rappers of today would live longer lives.



Lisa Lake/Getty Images

Uploading a photo of Juice WRLD to his Instagram page, Drake remembered the star with a quick message on his death. "I would like to see all the younger talent live longer and I hate waking up hearing another story filled with blessings was cut short," wrote the Canadian icon, echoing a sentiment that many of us are feeling right now. It's heartbreaking to have to mourn the loss of yet another rising star. Juice WRLD was one of the biggest artists in the world and he was filled with potential. From his freestyling prowess to his gift with hit-making and melody curation, he will seriously be missed.

Rest in peace, Juice.