Drake's a record-breaking machine. Sure, that wasn't reflected with a Grammy win last night but let's be real, the Grammys hardly get it right. However, accomplishing things on the Billboard charts that none of last night's winners can say they've done.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Last week, the Canadian rapper emerged with a quick 3-track package, Scary Hours 2. The lead single, "What's Next" actually leaked a few weeks before the video and song were officially released but that didn't really affect its success in any way. As expected, the song debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, marking Drake's eighth chart-topper. Additionally, he's now the only artist who has the bragging rights to say that they've debuted three songs on the Billboard Hot 100. "Wants and Needs" ft. Lil Baby entered the charts at #2 while "Lemon Pepper Freestyle" with Rick Ross followed suit at #3.

Though The Beatles and Ariana Grande are the only other musical acts to occupy the top three spots on the chart in the past, Drake's the only artist to debut at #1 and #2. "Lemon Pepper Freestyle's" debut at #3 will make it nearly impossible for any artist to accomplish a similar feat.

Hopefully, his latest three singles are an indication of where he's heading on Certified Lover Boy. What are your thoughts on Scary Hours 2? Sound off in the comments.