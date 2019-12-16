Several months ago, Drake was making headlines for a humbling moment that took place at Tyler, The Creator's annual festival in California. The superstar recording artist took the stage as a surprise guest at the show but fans were expecting Frank Ocean to show up. After performing a single song, the rapper was booed off stage, asking the crowd if they wanted him to continue and obliging when they clearly voiced their displeasure at his presence. It would appear as though Drake is still thinking about what happened. After being asked who invited him at a recent party, Drizzy rehashed the memes on social media, bringing up the Camp Flog Gnaw incident in his comments.

Between getting booed off stage and pulling the "do you know who I am" card this weekend, Drake's next album is about to be disrespectful as hell. He took to social media to show off his fit, noting that he needed to change the caption because he's the only person who remembers the memes from Flog Gnaw.

"Clearly ya’ll don’t know art or Jamaica so," reads the updated post. He responded to French Montana's official DJ's confusion in the comments, writing that he's still got Flog Gnaw on his mind. "Nobody remembers the flog gnaw meme I gotta change the caption," he added.

Are you expecting some Flog Gnaw-related bars on his next project? We're hoping so, to be honest.