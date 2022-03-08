As we prepare for the Spring, it looks like it's about that time for Drake to unload some of his properties. We're well aware of just how much space Drake likes to have at home judging by his Toronto estate that rivals luxury hotels, and according to reports, the OVO icon is selling three mega-mansions in the exclusive Hidden Hills area of Los Angeles.

TMZ reported that Drake owns three homes, all next to one another, including the main "Yolo Estate" that sits at 12,500 square feet. That one alone is reportedly going for $14.8 million.



Kevork Djansezian / Staff / Getty Images

The outlet gave all the details on the main house:

"The main residence is an English Tudor, and it comes with all the bells and whistles ... like 6 fireplaces, a wine cellar, tasting room and a theater that seats 25. The primary bedroom suite is fit for a king ... that alone is nearly 2,000 square feet, and it features a partner's spa with marble soaking tubs."

Additionally, the home has a pool with a waterslide and bar, a grotto, a basketball court, a tennis court, a sand volleyball court, a horse stable, and a mechanical bull.

The neighboring homes also sit at the main estate's cul de sac, together making 6.7 acres of property. If there is someone willing to take on all three homes, they can have the trio in a $22.2 million deal. It's reported that Drake recently purchased a home in Beverly Hills, and some have speculated that the property change may have something to do with the rapper being stalked by a woman who has continuously sued him. She broke into his L.A. home years ago and locked herself in one of his rooms before being arrested. It's reported that he recently filed for a restraining order.

