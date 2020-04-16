It's no secret that Drake has been firmly entrenched in what the experts refer to as "album mode," holed up in his Toronto estate putting in work on his Scorpion follow-up. At this point, we have all the reason to believe that Drizzy is going all out with this one, having recently revealed that his excitement levels about the album haven't been this high in a while. And while we don't exactly know many details about the as-of-yet untitled project, we do know that it could potentially feature Playboi Carti, Fivio Foreign, Sosa Greek, and more.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Now, it would appear he's looking to bring in a few more reinforcements for the occasion. The ever-watchful eye of Akademiks managed to snag a screenshot of PartyNextDoor's recent IG Live stream, which found Drake firing off an invitation in the scroll of comments. "Are you getting on my album orrrrrrrrr," asks Drake, who proceeds to confirm that "it's not an album without you."

At this point, consider it a high possibility that we see Drake and PND link up for a new collaboration on the former's next project, due out for release later this year. Provided Party actually takes the 6ix God up on his offer, of course -- though let's be honest, why wouldn't he? We've got nothing but time these days, so there's really no excuse for the Partymobile singer not to get in the booth and lay something down for the occasion. What do you think -- should Drake include his OVO Sound signee on his new album? And if so, do you think it can top their last one in "Loyal?"