One should count themselves lucky if they're invited to a party hosted by Drake, but there are new rumors floating about regarding how the rapper interacts with women at his shindigs. We're often confronted with images on social media showing Drake with his core group of famous friends, typically all men, as they enjoy exclusive private parties that no one knows about until they're over.

A clip of controversial social media influencer Myron Gaines from Fresh & Fit podcast has gone viral, and in it, he shared a tidbit about what he has heard from women regarding how Drake interacts with him at these events.



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

"It's very interesting 'cause I heard this from a couple different girls. When he has his parties or his little private gatherings, there'll only be five, ten guys, but they'll be like, fifty to one hundred girls," said Myron. "He'll just invite them or whatever, but the thing she said is that he never talks to any of the women there."

"But they're all there for him, just clamoring for him," he added. "That's what I want guys to put in their minds is that the by-product of his success is the women are coming there chasing him and he doesn't pay attention to them. He's more focused on the music, meeting the other guys there, the other musicians there and that's where I kind of want guys to be with."

Some people reacted by saying that it was a rude move to invite that many women just to ignore them, while others responded by saying if Drake paid attention to every woman at an event, he would be criticized for that, as well. Swipe below to listen to the clip.