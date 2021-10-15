Last month, Drake made major waves when he invested in Dave's Hot Chicken, a fried chicken chain restaurant with locations in California and his hometown of Toronto. More recently, Drake invested in a company that might make his fried chicken investment even more lucrative.

Investing in Bullrider, a Toronto-based cannabis brand, co-owned by Drake's producer 40, the Certified Lover Boy rapper has made another foray into the cannabis space.

After launching More Life Growth Co. back in 2019, it was only a matter of time until Drake found his way back to the cannabis industry and what better company to invest in than one that 40 co-owns? The two have made an endless amount of magic in the studio, so it's only natural they try to make more magic outside of it.

Drake, joining Bullrider as an investor, partner and strategic advisor, will "play a role in advising and helping the brand develop its strategy for the North American market," according to the company.

The size of Drake's investment was not revealed but just nine days ahead of his 35th birthday, the Toronto rapper says this move is entirely based on his trust in 40.

"I’ve always viewed 40 as the expert when it comes to cannabis so I’m very excited to invest, partner, and contribute to setting a new standard for a premium cannabis experience," Drake said in a statement.

40, who has publicly battled multiple sclerosis, says the Bullrider name is derived from the "Afghani Bullrider" cannabis strain, which he credits with helping manage his MS symptoms.

"My involvement with Bullrider stems from the urge to help consumers access high-grade strains with the same recreational therapeutic benefits that I’ve been able to enjoy. It’s not just another cannabis brand, Bullrider has a deep reverence for quality cannabis and its medicinal properties which I’ve always been extremely passionate about," the Grammy-winning producer said.

The Bullrider flagship store is set to open later this month in Brampton, Ontario.

