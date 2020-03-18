When Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell were announced to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the National Basketball Association effectively shut down for the next little while. The unprecedented move prompted teams to order tests for their players and, after that, it was revealed that four Brooklyn Nets players also tested positive for COVID-19. One of them was superstar Kevin Durant.

Days prior to KD's positive test, he was spotted hanging out with another global household name: Drake. Of course, fans of the Toronto native were anxious to hear about his health and it would appear as though The Boy is playing no games.



John Phillips/Getty Images

The latest report pertaining to Drake and his exposure to the novel coronavirus notes that the rapper is currently self-isolating in his Toronto mansion. In the last few days, he has posted photos and videos from his crib, showing off the Kobe Bryant-inspired design on his home basketball court. He also invited his barber to come through and give him a fresh line-up. In the video, Drake was notably not wearing a mask.

It is currently unknown whether Drake has been tested for the virus.

COVID-19 has started to affect the music industry, forcing major companies to cancel tours and delay releases. Producer Andrew Watt, who has worked heavily with Cardi B, Post Malone, and Future, tested positive for the coronavirus this week. Hopefully, this slows down soon.