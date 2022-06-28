Drake has big love for his fans, although he left one of them feeling disappointed recently after dapping up every man around her but failing to show her any love.

As XXL reports, the 35-year-old has been all over social media lately, first showing off his dance moves with 2Rare while filming the "Sticky" music video in Miami, and now, being clowned for ignoring a female patiently waiting to receive her moment with Drizzy.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The video surfaced on Tuesday (June 28), and captures Drake kicking it with a group of fans in a nightclub, making sure to greet everyone around him – aside from the only woman in the crew.

It remains unclear if the father of one intentionally swerved the fan, or if he was just caught up in the moment with everyone else around him.

At one point, it looks as though she's about to get some attention thanks to the man with her, who was in the midst of a handshake with Champagne Papi and signalling him to acknowledge his friend, but instead the rapper turned to the man on his left to strike up a conversation.





While that interaction didn't go smoothly, the 6ix God has been on an undeniable roll elsewhere in his career, with Honestly, Nevermind and "Jimmy Cooks" featuring 21 Savageboth debuting at No. 1.

Though he has been focused on putting out music videos for his seventh studio album, Drake did promise earlier this month that he's got another Scary Hours EP on the way in the near future, and he thinks it's bound to "slap some head tops off" – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

