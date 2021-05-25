Receiving the title of Artist of the Decade at the Billboard Music Awards was the icing on the cake to a long, successful career for Drake. The OVO mogul accepted his coveted award with his baby boy Adonis by his side, and after taking all of the red carpet photos with his fellow famous friends, he linked up with more celebrities at the after-party of the year—thus far.

Now that the dust has settled on the BMA festivities, more information about Drizzy's post-award get-together has been shared. According to E!, Drake grabbed a bite to eat at The Nice Guy restaurant before he made his way to SoFi Stadium where he hosted his official afterparty blowout.



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

A "source" told the outlet that Drake's team rented the stadium for the evening and inside, there was reported a "gigantic banner with his name and 'Artist of the Decade.'" Attendees included DJ Khaled, Chris Brown, SZA, Kehlani, Offset, Lori Harvey, Michael B. Jordan, Winnie Harlow, and many more who showed face and were photographed entering and exiting the ultra-exclusive shindig.

"There are huge champagne towers and several bars set up throughout the stadium," the source added. "Drake also has cute album books featuring his favorite moments through his career set up around the stadium." Check out a few flicks below.

