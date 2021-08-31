All it took was confirmation that Certified Lover Boy would soon arrive and the world took a quick shift out of Donda season. The arrival of Kanye West's highly anticipated effort has been fraught with drama as he claimed that Universal released the project without his permission and DaBaby's management didn't clear his feature, all the while receiving criticism for collaborating with Marilyn Manson who is facing several cases related to sexual assault and rape allegations. Not to mention Soulja Boy and Chris Brown expressing their displeasure with Ye.

Still, Donda is breaking records as fans can't seem to get enough, but Drake slyly pulled in right behind West's release to confirm that CLBwill make its way to streaming platforms this Friday (September 3).

We previously reported on Drake's Toronto takeover as billboards have begun popping up in the rapper's hometown. "Should've said you loved me today because tomorrow is a new day," one reads. The second one states, "I don't miss...let alone miss you." Later, Drake appeared on Livestream with OVO Mark, his lifelong friend, as Mark was giving away free Certified Lover Boy merch to fans on the street.

People were happily filming the moment as they waved to Drake. "The city's hot right now! They know what's up!" Drake said in the clip. They both were riding around enjoying what's left of these summer nights, so check out the clip with Drake, as well as OVO Mark's full upload, below.