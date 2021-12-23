Loved ones of Virgil Abloh continue to mourn his surprising death after succumbing to cancer. The fashion icon was admired globally for his contributions, but the Hip Hop world was particularly devastated. Abloh maintained intimate relationships with some of our favorite artists and rappers, and it is easy to turn on a chart-topping hit and find his name mentioned in one of many cleverly spun bars.

Drake has been one who continuously honored Virgil in life and he remains dedicated to paying homage after Abloh's death.





Last month, Drake penned a touching message about his friend. "My plan is to touch the sky 1000 more times for you…love you eternally brother," Drake wrote. "Thank you for everything." On Wednesday (December 22), it was revealed by Ganga Tattoo that Drizzy once again gave a nod to Alboh with some new ink.

Ganga's Instagram account shared a photo of Drake's tattoo that is of Virgil throwing a kite into the air. "A remembrance of the great Virgil Abloh done on Drake' @champagnepapi @virgilabloh Microrealism," the account wrote in the caption. Drake has yet to show off or reference the tattoo, himself, but it is a touching tribute, nonetheless.

Check it out below.



