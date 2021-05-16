Drake has always been a massive basketball fan and he has no shame in showing it. While his allegiance may lie with the Toronto Raptors, he has always shown appreciation to those on other teams and he has even gotten some tattoos that reflect this fandom. Having grown up with players like Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett, it should come as no surprise that Drake is a huge fan of both of these men, and was eagerly awaiting their induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

That day finally came on Saturday as KG and Kobe were both given their rightful place in the Hall. Garnett made a moving speech during the festivities all while Vanessa Bryant made us tear up while accepting the honor on behalf of her husband. Following the even, Drake took to his IG story where he paid homage to the individuals who etched their name into the history books.

Image via Instagram

"Congrats KG one of the realest ever," Drake wrote. "Much respect to everyone else as well and long live Kobe." Tim Duncan was also placed in the Hall of Fame last night, making this one of the great HoF classes of all time. All three of these players were pillars of their respective franchises and they are all worthy champions.

As for Drake, it's always good to see him showing love to those who have inspired him.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images