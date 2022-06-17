Drake is clearly coming for the summer. After a nine-month break after the release of Certified Lover Boy, Drizzy slid through with his seventh studio album on Friday morning, Honestly, Nevermind. There was little announcement ahead of the album's release and the reception has been polarizing so far.



John Phillips/Getty Images

The album doesn't necessarily sound like what we've come to expect from Drake in the past five years. However, the production on the project is reminiscent of records like "Passionfruit" and "Get It Together" off of More Life. The reason is quite evident -- Black Coffee's fingerprints are all over the record. The South African DJ produced "Get It Together," and now, boasts credits on three songs off of the project.

The album also includes production from Kid Masterpiece, Carnage, Rampa, Tay Keith, Vinylz, Cubeatz, GOVI, 40, and more. Check the full production credits below via HHNM.

1. Intro

Produced by Kid Masterpiece

2. Falling Back

Produced by &ME, Alex Lustig, Beau Nox, Rampa

3. Texts Go Green

Produced by Black Coffee, Esona Tyolo

4. Currents

Produced by Black Coffee, Gordo

5. A Keeper

Produced by &ME, Wondra030, Rampa

6. Calling My Name

Produced by Alex Lustig, Beau Nox, Gordo, Klahr, Richard Zastenker

7. Sticky

Produced by Gordo, RY X

8. Massive

Produced by Gordo, Klahr, Richard Zastenker

9. Flight’s Booked

Produced by Alex Lustig, Beau Nox, Govi, Kid Masterpiece

10. Overdrive

Produced by Black Coffee, Noah “40” Shebib

11. Down Hill

Produced by Noah “40” Shebib

12. Tie That Binds

Produced by Ginton, Gordo, Vlado

13. Liability

Produced by Nyan, Tim Suby

14. Jimmy Cooks

Produced by Cubeatz, Vinylz, Tay Keith

[Via]