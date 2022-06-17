Here's everyone who contributed to Drake's seventh studio album.
Drake is clearly coming for the summer. After a nine-month break after the release of Certified Lover Boy, Drizzy slid through with his seventh studio album on Friday morning, Honestly, Nevermind. There was little announcement ahead of the album's release and the reception has been polarizing so far.
John Phillips/Getty Images
The album doesn't necessarily sound like what we've come to expect from Drake in the past five years. However, the production on the project is reminiscent of records like "Passionfruit" and "Get It Together" off of More Life. The reason is quite evident -- Black Coffee's fingerprints are all over the record. The South African DJ produced "Get It Together," and now, boasts credits on three songs off of the project.
The album also includes production from Kid Masterpiece, Carnage, Rampa, Tay Keith, Vinylz, Cubeatz, GOVI, 40, and more. Check the full production credits below via HHNM.
1. Intro
Produced by Kid Masterpiece
2. Falling Back
Produced by &ME, Alex Lustig, Beau Nox, Rampa
3. Texts Go Green
Produced by Black Coffee, Esona Tyolo
4. Currents
Produced by Black Coffee, Gordo
5. A Keeper
Produced by &ME, Wondra030, Rampa
6. Calling My Name
Produced by Alex Lustig, Beau Nox, Gordo, Klahr, Richard Zastenker
7. Sticky
Produced by Gordo, RY X
8. Massive
Produced by Gordo, Klahr, Richard Zastenker
9. Flight’s Booked
Produced by Alex Lustig, Beau Nox, Govi, Kid Masterpiece
10. Overdrive
Produced by Black Coffee, Noah “40” Shebib
11. Down Hill
Produced by Noah “40” Shebib
12. Tie That Binds
Produced by Ginton, Gordo, Vlado
13. Liability
Produced by Nyan, Tim Suby
14. Jimmy Cooks
Produced by Cubeatz, Vinylz, Tay Keith