Just a few days ago, Drake shocked his 111 million Instagram followers when he shared a black and white photo with pop-rock band HAIM to his feed, captioning it, "Just met the Beatles." Now, the father of one has returned with more antics, this time around linking up with fellow Canadian Tristan Thomspon to make some memories.

"I can't make plans with you, I don't even know when I'm gonna see sleep," Champagne Papi captioned his carousel, which kicks off with a snapshot of him grinning from ear to ear while flipping off the camera, a hookah and some drinks on the table in front of him.

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Drizzy is surrounded by friends, including the NBA player in the picture, though our eyes aren't really drawn toward Thompson until slide two, where he and the 6ix God are the centre of attention, posing with their arms crossed in the middle of a party.

Slide three finds the Scorpion artist in relaxation mode, wearing a cozy white robe and pulling out his signature pout as he snaps a mirror selfie in the bright bathroom.





The 35-year-old saved the best for last, slipping in one of the infamous baddie memes of himself that have been floating around online for years, showing that he clearly knows how to laugh at his trolls.

"Last slide is crazy," one user wrote in the comments. "It's not too late to delete the last slide," someone else added – check it out below, and let us know if you're surprised by Drake's latest Instagram upload in the comment section.



